Creighton spent the afternoon chipping away at its six-run deficit. And the Bluejays finally caught and went past St. John's in the bottom of the ninth.

CU's 8-7 win at Schwab Field capped a three-game Big East sweep in walk-off fashion.

Creighton (18-14, 6-3) was down 7-1 in the fourth inning, but Andrew Meggs' clutch hits helped power the comeback.

Meggs' two-run single in the sixth trimmed the deficit to 7-5. His single through the left side in the eighth made it 7-6, but the Jays still trailed by one with two on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

That's when Tate Gillen singled to score Sterling Hayes with the tying run and send Cooper Dulich to third base.

A walk loaded the bases before Meggs delivered a the winning single up the middle.

Meggs finished 3 for 6 with four RBIs while Nolan Sailors had three hits and scored twice. The other key to the comeback was CU's bullpen.

Tommy Steier pitched 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk, pitching from the fourth inning into the ninth. Marc Lidd recorded the last two outs to get the win.

Creighton, which is one game out of first place in the Big East, stays at home to host UNLV on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Jays then travel to Butler for a three-game series beginning Friday.

St. John's (19-18, 2-7) ............ 203 200 000 — 7 9 2

At Creighton (18-14, 6-3) ....... 100 112 012 — 8 16 1

W: Lidd, 2-0. L: Sanzio, 2-1. 2B: SJ, Machado. CU, Sailors. 3B: SJ, Tucker. HR: SJ, Machado.