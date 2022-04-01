Creighton baseball rallies late to down Citadel for coach Ed Servais' 600th win

Creighton went into the seventh inning stretch trailing by two runs. By the end of the eighth, the Jays were on their way to runaway win.

Creighton scored eight times in the seventh and three more in the eighth as it roared back for an 11-2 win over The Citadel on Friday night at Charles Schwab Field.

It was a milestone win for Creighton coach Ed Servais as he earned victory No. 600 with the Bluejays.

Creighton had four hits through the first six innings. But in the seventh, they had six hits and scored five two-out runs. Ben North's first career hit gave the Jays a 3-2 lead. Jack Grace finished the inning with a single, a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Jared Wegner capped the eighth inning with a two-run triple.

Tommy Lamb recorded the last seven outs for the win. Dylan Tebrake went the first six innings and didn't allow an earned run.

Creighton and The Citadel will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

