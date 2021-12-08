Creighton baseball releases 2022 schedule

Creighton released its 2022 schedule Wednesday, announcing a slate that includes match-ups against both in-state schools and two midweek home games against 2021 College World Series participant Arizona.

The Wildcats are set to visit TD Ameritrade Park on April 18 and 19. They've never played CU.

Also highlighting Creighton's schedule are the two games against the Huskers — March 29 in Omaha and April 12 in Lincoln. The Jays will play a road game at UNO on March 8 before twice hosting the Mavs inside TD Ameritrade Park (March 12 and May 10).

CU's home opener will be part of a weekend series against St. Thomas starting on March 4. The Jays also have a home series scheduled against Minnesota (March 18-20).

Creighton's Big East opponents at home: Georgetown (April 8-10), Seton Hall (April 22-24) and Butler (13-15).

Full 2022 schedule

February: 18-20, at Portland; 25-27, at Loyola Marymount