Creighton baseball releases 2023 schedule

Here's a look at the last five seasons of Creighton baseball.

Creighton baseball released its 2023 schedule on Monday.

The Bluejays will open the season with 10 road games, including a game at Tal Anderson Field against crosstown rival UNO.

The Jays will hold their home opener on March 9 against BYU. 

Creighton will face UNO on March 7 and May 16, while the Jays will face Nebraska three times: March 21, April 18 and May 9.

The Big East tournament will be held in Mason, Ohio from May 25-28. See the full schedule below:

Schedule

Feb. 17-19: at McNeese State

Feb. 24-26: at Coastal Carolina

Mar. 3-5: at Cal State Northridge

Mar 7: at UNO

Mar. 9-11: vs. BYU

Mar. 15: vs. Kansas State

Mar. 17-19: vs. Wichita State

Mar. 21: vs. Nebraska

Mar. 24-26: at Minnesota

Mar. 29: at Kansas

Mar. 31-Apr. 2: vs. St. Thomas

Apr. 6-8: vs. Villanova 

Apr. 10: at Kansas State

Apr. 14-16: at Georgetown

Apr. 18: at Nebraska

Apr. 21-23: vs. St. John's

Apr. 25-26: vs. UNLV

Apr. 28-30: at Butler

May 5-7: vs. Xavier

May 9: vs. Nebraska

May 12-14: at Seton Hall

May 16: vs. UNO

May 18-20: vs. UConn

