Creighton baseball releases 2023 schedule

Creighton baseball released its 2023 schedule on Monday.
The Bluejays will open the season with 10 road games, including a game at Tal Anderson Field against crosstown rival UNO.
The Jays will hold their home opener on March 9 against BYU.
Creighton will face UNO on March 7 and May 16, while the Jays will face Nebraska three times: March 21, April 18 and May 9.
The Big East tournament will be held in Mason, Ohio from May 25-28. See the full schedule below:
Schedule
Feb. 17-19: at McNeese State
Feb. 24-26: at Coastal Carolina
Mar. 3-5: at Cal State Northridge
Mar 7: at UNO
Mar. 9-11: vs. BYU
Mar. 15: vs. Kansas State
Mar. 17-19: vs. Wichita State
Mar. 21: vs. Nebraska
Mar. 24-26: at Minnesota
Mar. 29: at Kansas
Mar. 31-Apr. 2: vs. St. Thomas
Apr. 6-8: vs. Villanova
Apr. 10: at Kansas State
Apr. 14-16: at Georgetown
Apr. 18: at Nebraska
Apr. 21-23: vs. St. John's
Apr. 25-26: vs. UNLV
Apr. 28-30: at Butler
May 5-7: vs. Xavier
May 9: vs. Nebraska
May 12-14: at Seton Hall
May 16: vs. UNO
May 18-20: vs. UConn