Creighton baseball schedules San Jose State to replace canceled UConn series

Creighton baseball will play San Jose State this weekend at TD Ameritrade Park to replace the series with UConn that was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

The Jays will now play Saturday at 4 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 1 p.m. Saturday's game will air on NET, and the other two can be seen on Creighton's YouTube channel.

Those with tickets to the canceled UConn games can use them for the SJSU games instead.

SJSU is 3-5 this season. Its series against New Mexico scheduled for this weekend was canceled, freeing it up to play Creighton. The Jays played SJSU last season in San Jose, losing twice in a three-game series.

After playing SJSU, Creighton will return to Big East action at Georgetown on April 23-25.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.