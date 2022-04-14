Creighton baseball scores three runs in the ninth to down St. John's

Dylan Tebrake gave Creighton another strong start and the Bluejays scored three times in the ninth inning to secure a 5-3 win over St. John's on Thursday afternoon.

Creighton led 2-1 after eight innings as Tebrake went the first 6 1/3 to improve to 5-1.

In the ninth, Creighton took advantage of mistakes by St. John's as the Bluejays scored twice on hit by pitches and also on an error.

Tommy Steier allowed a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but he retired the next three batters for the save.

Creighton, winners of 18 of its last 21, will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.