BASEBALL

Creighton baseball scores three runs in the ninth to down St. John's

  • Updated
Dylan Tebrake gave Creighton another strong start and the Bluejays scored three times in the ninth inning to secure a 5-3 win over St. John's on Thursday afternoon.

Creighton led 2-1 after eight innings as Tebrake went the first 6 1/3 to improve to 5-1.

In the ninth, Creighton took advantage of mistakes by St. John's as the Bluejays scored twice on hit by pitches and also on an error.

Tommy Steier allowed a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but he retired the next three batters for the save.

Creighton, winners of 18 of its last 21, will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

