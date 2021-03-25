Creighton baseball seeking to snap five-game losing streak when Jays face Bradley

Creighton will try to snap a five-game losing streak when it begins a three-game series against Bradley Friday at TD Ameritrade Park.

Friday’s 6:30 p.m. game marks the home opener for the Jays, who had their first home series of the season against South Dakota State canceled two weeks ago. They lost the finale at UNO before getting swept in a four-game series at Kansas.

But CU will look to get back on track against a former Missouri Valley foe.

Bradley (5-7) is led by coach Elvis Dominguez, who played baseball at Creighton, coached at Omaha Central in 1988 and then returned to CU as an assistant coach from 1993 to 1997.

The Jays are 11-1 in their last 12 games against the Braves but the two schools have not met since 2013.

The two teams will also play at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010

