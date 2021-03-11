Creighton baseball series with South Dakota State canceled due to COVID

Just hours after announcing a new nonconference opponent later this month, Creighton revealed Thursday evening that its home-opening series has been canceled.

Positive COVID-19 test results within the South Dakota State program led to the weekend scheduling change.

The Jays (4-3) were supposed to play once Friday and twice more Saturday against the Jackrabbits at TD Ameritrade Park.

Now they’ll have to wait until March 26 to make their home debut.

That’s when CU’s set to open a three-game series against Bradley — the addition of those games were announced Thursday.

Creighton will return to action on March 19 when the Jays start a four-game series at Kansas.

A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010

