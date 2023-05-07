Strong starting pitching propelled Xavier to a weekend sweep of Creighton with Sunday's 3-1 win finale at Schwab Field.

For the weekend, the Musketeers (30-17, 11-4 Big East) held CU (22-18, 9-6) to two runs and 11 hits. Xavier also struck out 29 while issuing two walks.

On Sunday, the Musketeers took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning and tacked on another run in the seventh.

The Bluejays led off the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back singles and eventually scored on Hogan Helligso's groundout.

Creighton also had the tying run at the plate after Colby Canales led off the eighth with a double, but he would the last Jay to reach safely.

Creighton dropped to third place in the Big East standings and will play at fourth place Seton Hall next weekend. Before that, Creighton will host Nebraska on Tuesday.

Xavier (30-17, 11-4) ............. 001 100 100—3 5 0

At Creighton (22-18, 9-6) ...... 000 000 100—1 7 0

W: Hoskins, 5-2. L: Kleinsorge, 1-2. S: Loer, 3. 2B: X, Housinger. CU, Helligso, Canales.