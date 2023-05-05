Xavier starter Brant Alazaus set the tone with a five-hit shutout Friday night as the Musketeers rolled to an 11-0 win over Creighton at Schwab Field.

CU and Xavier are now tied atop the Big East standings at 9-4. The Bluejays started the night with the league lead, a half-game ahead of UConn, but the ninth-ranked Huskies lost 7-1 to Seton Hall.

The left-handed Alazaus, who entered the game with a 4.64 ERA, allowed five baserunners — four singles and a ninth-inning double — and struck out nine. Meanwhile, his offense used a six-run fourth inning to take control.

The Musketeers, who lead the Big East in home runs, were up 1-0 when Matt McCormick led off the fourth with a homer to right-center.

That opened the floodgates as Xavier added five singles and a two-run double from Andrew Walker against starter Dominic Cancellieri in the inning. Xavier made it 10-0 in the sixth on a two-run single by Jared Cushing.

The teams continue their weekend series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Xavier (28-17, 9-4) .............. 010 612 010 — 11 14 0

At Creighton (22-16, 9-4) ..... 000 000 000 — 0 5 0

W: Alazaus, 6-3. L: Cancellieri, 2-2. 2B: X, Walker 2, Cushing. CU, Canales. HR: X, McCormick (12).