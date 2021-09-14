Creighton baseball spends fall practice fixing their offensive approach

Creighton’s coaching staff spent some time this summer studying the offensive slump that spoiled the Jays’ chance at a late-season run last spring.

Their conclusion: It wasn’t just one of those ill-timed stretches of misfortune, where the game’s breaks all seem to go against you.

CU’s opponents found a tactical advantage late in the year. And they limited the Creighton lineup as a result — the Jays hit .201 (with zero homers) and averaged just 3.1 runs in the season’s final 11 games, ultimately bounced out of the Big East tournament with 2-0 and 2-1 defeats.

“I think we need to have a better plan,” coach Ed Servais said earlier this month. “We were too easy to pitch to last year. So a lot of our early work this fall has been about just getting the guys to use the whole field and understand if I can hit the ball the other way with some authority, I become more difficult to pitch to.”

The results have been mixed, depending on the player, according to Servais.

And that’s expected. Any team-wide tweak to an approach at the plate takes countless reps to implement, he said.

That’s why they’re working through some of the kinks this fall. And hopefully the concepts will stick.