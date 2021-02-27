Creighton baseball splits doubleheader with Belmont

A number of clutch at-bats late helped Creighton win the second game of its doubleheader against Belmont and earn a split of the two seven-inning contests Saturday.

The score was tied at 3-3 heading into the top of the sixth inning in the nightnap. But that’s when the Jays made the most out of their plate appearances in Nashville.

Sophomore Andrew Meggs drew a pinch-hit walk with the bases loaded and two outs, bringing home the go-ahead run.

Junior outfielder David Webel, who had six combined hits in the two games, came up next and walked. So did senior outfielder Parker Upton. That produced two more runs. Then redshirt freshman outfielder Alan Roden reached on an error, and three CU base runners came around to score.

The six-run inning led to a 9-3 win for Creighton (2-1), which got 2⅓ scoreless innings from senior reliever John Sakowski to seal it.

That was an important bounce-back game, since Belmont (3-2) hung on for a 3-2 win earlier in the day.

The Bruins’ hitters got to CU starter Jonah Smith early in the first game, scoring all three of their runs in the third.