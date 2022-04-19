Creighton baseball strands 11 runners as Jays fall to Arizona

Arizona used a three-run sixth inning to complete a two-game sweep of Creighton as the Wildcats won 3-1 Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field.

Trailing 1-0 through five innings, the first four Wildcats reached in the sixth, including back-to-back RBI singles by Tony Bullard and Noah Turley. The third run scored on a wild pitch.

And for the second consecutive night, Creighton's offense was unable to deliver a timely hit as it stranded 11 runners. The Bluejays went 0 of 15 with runners in scoring position during the series — 0 of 7 on Monday, 0 of 8 on Tuesday.

Creighton scored its only run of the series in the bottom of the first as Andrew Meggs walked, was sacrificed to second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Alan Roden's groundout.

Creighton starter Hudson Leach, who entered with a 12.71 in four appearances, shut out the Wildcats through 4 1/3 innings. The Bluejays worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the fifth, but Arizona cashed in during the sixth.

CU's offense drew nine walks on the night. That included the seventh inning when Arizona walked the bases loaded with two outs, but escaped that jam with a strikeout.

Creighton (21-10) returns to Big East action at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Seton Hall.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.