Creighton baseball sweeps doubleheader from Georgetown

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Creighton continues to get outstanding pitching as the Bluejays swept a doubleheader from Georgetown on Friday, 6-0 and 5-0.

In the opener, Dylan Tebrake tossed a two-hitter, striking out eight and needing just 86 pitches for the seven-inning complete game. He retired the last seven batters he faced and never allowed a Hoya to reach third base.

Creighton pulled away with a four-run fourth inning. Dax Roper hit a two-run home run, while Andrew Meggs and Alan Roden had back-to-back RBI singles to cap the inning.

Roden drove in two runs in the opener, while Meggs scored twice.

In the ​nightcap, Roden hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to put the Jays up 3-0. That was more than enough as Creighton recorded its fifth straight in the past six games.

Creighton, winners of nine straight, and Georgetown will play again Saturday at 1 p.m.