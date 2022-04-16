Creighton baseball sweeps doubleheader from St. John's

Creighton stretched its win streak to six games as the Bluejays swept a doubleheader from St. John's on Saturday, 5-4 and 4-2.

Creighton, which started the season 1-5, has won 20 of its last 23.

The Bluejays didn't allow any earned runs over the final 13 innings. In the opener, relievers Paul Bergstrom and Tommy Steier retired the last 13 St. John's batters.

Creighton broke a 4-4 tie with a Kyle Hess sacrifice fly in the sixth.

In the nightcap, the Bluejays erased an early 2-0 deficit, taking the lead with a three-run sixth as Alan Roden and Jared Wegner hit solo home runs and Hess added an RBI double.

Cade Lommel and Marc Lidd combined for a seven-hitter in the second game.

Creighton returns home to face Arizona on Monday.

