After a wild finish to the nightcap, Creighton baseball came away with a doubleheader sweep Saturday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. The Bluejays won 15-4 in seven innings and 8-5 in the nightcap.

The Jays held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh when Nolan Clifford doubled and Tyler Lozano followed with a RBI base hit of his own to put CU ahead 4-1. Lozano then scored on a sacrifice fly after Creighton loaded the bases.

A pair of RBI hits and a Tommy Steier wild pitch brought the Tommies right back into the ballgame in the top of the eighth. Sam Kulesa hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at five.

Lozano then hit his second RBI base hit in as many innings to give Creighton the go-ahead run. He then scored moments later along with Nolan Clifford off a Colby Canales RBI double to give the Bluejays (11-9) some insurance runs.

Steier (4-0) came in to get the final three outs for the victory.

In the early game, CU put up eight runs in the third inning after going down 3-0 in the second, and ended up scoring 15 on just eight hits.

Jack Grace and Ben North hit back-to-back home runs as part of the big third inning.

Creighton wraps up its series with St. Thomas Sunday at 12 p.m.

St. Thomas... 030 010 0 — 4 6 3

Creighton... 008 124 x — 15 8 1

W: Windham (2-1) L: Gartner (0-3) 2B: CU, Helligso, 2. HR: CU, North, Grace.

St. Thomas (2-15)... 010 000 040 — 5 11 0

Creighton (11-9)... 100 010 33x — 8 12 1

W: Steier (4-0) L: Cano (0-1) 2B: CU, Clifford, 2, Sailors, Canales, Gbur. UST, Moris.