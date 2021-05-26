Creighton baseball takes two Big East awards, places six on all-conference teams

Creighton took home the Big East pitcher and freshman of the year awards.

Sophomore righty Dylan Tebrake was named the league's top pitcher and outfielder Alan Roden was the top freshman. Those two were also unanimous selections to the 15-player All-Big East first team.

Fellow Bluejays Paul Bergstrom (sophomore pitcher), Ryan Mantle (senior third baseman), Andrew Meggs (sophomore second baseman) and Parker Upton (senior outfielder) made the All-Big East second team.

Tebrake led the Big East in wins with an 8-0 record, including five wins in league play. Opposing batters hit just .171 against him in conference games and he averaged 9.15 strikeouts over nine innings. This is the second straight season CU has the Big East pitcher of the year after Mitch Ragan earned the honor in 2019.

Roden is Creighton's first Big East freshman of the year. He led the Big East in doubles (nine), RBIs (26) and total bases (56); and ranked second in batting average (.421), on-base percentage (.516) and slugging percentage (.737).

UConn's Kyler Fedko was the Big East player of the year, and the Huskies had the league's coaching staff of the year led by head coach Jim Penders.