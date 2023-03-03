NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Creighton used to a four-run eighth inning to rally past Cal State Northridge 7-6 Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

Creighton (4-3) led 3-2 in the seventh inning before Northridge scored four times on a pair of two-run singles.

But the Bluejays answered right back in the eighth. They loaded the bases with one out after a pair of singles and a hit batsman. Sterling Hayes also was hit by a pitch to make it 6-4. The next batter, Nolan Clifford, singled to right to bring in two runs and an error on the play also allowed Hayes to score.

Creighton closer Tommy Steier, who entered with the bases loaded and surrendered both run-scoring singles in the seventh, shut down Northridge the rest of the way. He allowed one hit over the last two innings for the win.

Nolan Sailors and Jack Grace had two hits each to lead CU's offense. Grace hit a solo homer in the second inning.

Creighton and Northridge continue their series at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Creighton (4-3) 020 010 040 - 7 7 1

CS Northridge (5-2) 001 100 400 - 6 12 3

W: Steier, 1-0. L: Braun, 0-1. 2B: CU, Grace; CSN, Dean. HR: CU, Grace