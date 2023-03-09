Due to weather, Creighton baseball's series with BYU is being relocated.
The games will now be played at Kansas University in Lawrence, Kansas.
Thursday's game has been cancelled. Friday's and Saturday's games will be played at 2:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m.
The Bluejays' new home opener will be Wednesday against Kansas State at 6:00 p.m.
