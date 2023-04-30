INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton handled weather delays and Butler on Sunday en route to a 6-3 win in 11 innings.

With the victory, the Bluejays improved to 9-3 in Big East play and sit alone in first place. CU came into Sunday tied for first with Connecticut, but UConn's game with Villanova was canceled due to weather.

Weather played a role in the closing innings of Creighton's win, too.

The Bulldogs (9-34, 2-10) Butler scored in the bottom of the eighth to tie it 2-2, then there was a rain delay before the ninth.

When play resumed, the Jays got a two-out RBI single from Tyler Lozano to score Andrew Meggs to regain the lead. But Butler got a two-out RBI single of its own before the game was briefly stopped because of hail.

Creighton brought in Malakai Vetock after the delay and, with runners on the corners, he got a strikeout to force extra innings.

While Vetock pitched 2⅓ innings of scoreless ball to earn the win, CU's offense broke the tie in the 11th.

After two one-out singles put runners at the corners, a Nolan Clifford groundout brought in Nolan Sailors. Lozano followed with an RBI double and Jack Grace added an RBI single to cap the scoring.

Creighton returns home to face Xavier in a series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. The Musketeers are one game behind CU in the Big East standings.

Creighton (22-15, 9-3) 100 001 001 03 — 6 16 0

At Butler (9-34, 2-10) 000 001 011 00 — 3 10 1

W: Vetock, 3-0. L: Taylor, 2-2. 2B: CU, Sailors, Clifford, Lozano, Hayes, Helligso. BU, Carter, O'Halloran.