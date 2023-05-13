SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Creighton baseball took an early lead but fell 4-2 to Seton Hall Saturday afternoon at Sheppard Stadium.

The Bluejays and Pirates combined for five errors in the game, and although CU committed just two of them, they ended up being more costly.

It was SHU's mistake that led to Hogan Helligso putting Creighton (23-21, 9-8) up 2-0 in the second inning after the Jays played small ball to score Jack Grace on a grounder to short.

But after a pair of RBI base hits in the fourth by Seton Hall's Alex Clyde and Max Viera, Helligo's throwing error from behind the plate allowed Clyde to score the go-ahead run.

The Pirates (27-22, 9-8) added an insurance run in the eighth and Ryan Reich came in for his first save of the season.

The Pirates overtook the Bluejays in the Big East standings for third place, winning the head-to-head tiebreaker with Saturday's series-clinching victory.

SHU's starter Daniel Frontera (2-2) held the Jays to four hits in his five innings of work and struck out five.

Creighton looks to take third place back in its series finale with Seton Hall Sunday at 11 a.m.

Creighton (23-21, 9-8)... 020 000 000 — 2 6 2

Seton Hall (27-22, 9-8)... 000 300 01x — 4 8 3

W: Frontera L: Windham (5-3) S: Reich (1) 2B: CU, Helligso. SHU, Murray, Pokrovsky.