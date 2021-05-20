Creighton baseball's rally comes up short as Jays fall to Xavier

So Creighton now needs help to secure its second-straight regular season crown. It also needs wins.

The Jays are scheduled to return to action at 2 p.m. Friday for a doubleheader against Xavier, which looked like a team on a mission in Game One.

The Musketeers (24-22, 14-9) capitalized on back-to-back walks to lead off the third inning, scoring twice on two one-out singles to take a 2-0 lead. They made it 4-1 with two solo home runs in the seventh inning. After CU pulled within 4-2 in the seventh, Xavier answered right back with a two-out, run-scoring triple to make it 5-2.

The Jays were missing those key hits Thursday.

They struck out 14 times, the second-highest total in a game this year. They ended up 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 men on base.

The eighth inning — they loaded the bases with one out after Upton's game-tying triple — turned out to be the biggest missed opportunity of the night. But they squandered other chances, too.