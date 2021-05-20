Creighton baseball's rally comes up short as Jays fall to Xavier

Creighton missed its chance to seize control of its series opener during a momentous eighth inning rally, falling 10-5 to Xavier to begin the final weekend of the regular season.
CU's Parker Upton hit a three-run triple to tie the game in the eighth — a clutch hit that temporarily seemed to flip the script on a contest that the Musketeers had controlled until then.
The Jays just couldn't get over the hump.
They had Upton on third base with no outs in the eighth, but failed to bring him home. A shallow popup and a groundball double play (after two walks) ended that threat.
Then Xavier made them pay.
The Musketeers took a 6-5 lead in the ninth inning on the second solo home run of the night for junior first baseman Luke Franzoni. They put the game away after that, scoring four more runs with two outs against CU closer John Sakowski.
The final outcome was indeed a disappointing one for Creighton (21-12, 13-5), which saw its lead in the Big East standings cut to mere percentage points.
The Jays, who hold a .722 winning percentage, are just ahead of second-place UConn (27-16, 10-4), at .714, with three regular season games left. But if the Huskies were to sweep Seton Hall this weekend, they would pass CU in the standings.
So Creighton now needs help to secure its second-straight regular season crown. It also needs wins.
The Jays are scheduled to return to action at 2 p.m. Friday for a doubleheader against Xavier, which looked like a team on a mission in Game One.
The Musketeers (24-22, 14-9) capitalized on back-to-back walks to lead off the third inning, scoring twice on two one-out singles to take a 2-0 lead. They made it 4-1 with two solo home runs in the seventh inning. After CU pulled within 4-2 in the seventh, Xavier answered right back with a two-out, run-scoring triple to make it 5-2.
The Jays were missing those key hits Thursday.
They struck out 14 times, the second-highest total in a game this year. They ended up 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 men on base.
The eighth inning — they loaded the bases with one out after Upton's game-tying triple — turned out to be the biggest missed opportunity of the night. But they squandered other chances, too.
CU stranded a runner on third base in the second inning. It scored once in the sixth but left the bases loaded in that frame and still trailed 2-1. It put three men on again in the seventh, but after a wild pitch plated one, a flyout ended that rally with Xavier still ahead 4-2.
