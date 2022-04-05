 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball's rally falls short in loss to Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Creighton put together a three-run rally in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough in a 7-5 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday night that ended the Bluejays’ four-game winning streak.

CU (15-8) played from behind from the start as the Wildcats (15-13) plated three runs in the first inning against Jays starter Hudson Leach.

KSU, which hit four home runs, led 7-2 entering the ninth inning before Jared Wegner hit an RBI single and Jack Peluso hit a two-run triple. But Nolan Sailors struck out and Chris Esposito flied out to end the game.

Creighton opens a three-game home series against Georgetown on Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert