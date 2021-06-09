Creighton baseball's season came up short, but Jays have plans to 'tweak' the program

Maybe for some teams, there would have been a breaking point this spring.

Creighton coach Ed Servais is pretty sure that's the case, considering all the adverse moments that threatened to knock his 2021 squad off course as it competed for a second-straight championship and NCAA regional berth.

The masks at practice, and on team buses and on airplanes. The testing. The injuries. The 4-7 start. The abrupt cancelations (the Jays had a four-week stretch midway through the year where they played just six games).

Yet Servais met a committed group at the ballpark every day. No complaints, no drama. Just work.

That's why he found himself taking some time during individual meetings with players last week to share his admiration for this team, even though CU ultimately did not clinch a league crown or earn an NCAA berth.

"This team was full of good, young, high-character guys who wanted to play baseball at a high level," Servais said. "We fell short. But the players endured stuff that no other team I've had here has endured. They should be commended for how they handled it, and how they represented the university, our program and themselves."

The end still hurts, though.