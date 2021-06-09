Creighton baseball's season came up short, but Jays have plans to 'tweak' the program

Maybe for some teams, there would have been a breaking point this spring.
Creighton coach Ed Servais is pretty sure that's the case, considering all the adverse moments that threatened to knock his 2021 squad off course as it competed for a second-straight championship and NCAA regional berth.
The masks at practice, and on team buses and on airplanes. The testing. The injuries. The 4-7 start. The abrupt cancelations (the Jays had a four-week stretch midway through the year where they played just six games).
Yet Servais met a committed group at the ballpark every day. No complaints, no drama. Just work.
That's why he found himself taking some time during individual meetings with players last week to share his admiration for this team, even though CU ultimately did not clinch a league crown or earn an NCAA berth.
"This team was full of good, young, high-character guys who wanted to play baseball at a high level," Servais said. "We fell short. But the players endured stuff that no other team I've had here has endured. They should be commended for how they handled it, and how they represented the university, our program and themselves."
The end still hurts, though.
Creighton (24-15) went 4-4 in its final four regular season games and missed out on a Big East title to UConn, which edged CU by a few percentage points. In the conference tournament, the Jays were just one win away from the league title game — but they lost 2-0 to UConn and 2-1 to Xavier on the same day to end the year.
"I think we just wore down," Servais said. "We showed fatigue at the end of the year, and it really affected us offensively."
It's something worth evaluating and Servais said he and his staff will indeed look at the training regimen, along with a few other aspects of the program.
The Jays are just two years removed from one of their best seasons in Servais' 18-year tenure, when they entered the top 25 rankings, won the Big East championship and reached an NCAA regional title game in 2019.
Then the 2020 season got canceled. The 2021 campaign was abnormal.
So Servais wants to ensure Creighton's well positioned when it takes the field in 2022.
"We don't need to make drastic changes but I like to tweak our program every year, even the ones where we have tremendous amounts of success," Servais said. "We do have a lot of pieces in place as we look toward the future."
What else will have Servais' attention this summer? Here are three storylines to watch:
» The MLB draft. Big East pitcher of the year Dylan Tebrake (8-0, 2.72) and league freshman of the year Alan Roden (.378, 9 HR, 47 RBI) are among the Jays who will be eligible for the 20-round draft this summer.
But that won't take place until July 11-13. So college coaches won't have much time to retool their rosters if there are any surprises.
» Transfer portal. There were no roster limits in 2021, but you couldn't play everyone. So Servais' guess is that the entire sport will see a considerable amount of talent on the move this summer. The debut of the NCAA's new immediate eligibility waiver for first-time transfers could prompt guys to consider finding a new spot, too. The plan for 2022 is to limit Division I rosters to 40 players (five more than normal).
» Development of the youngsters. Servais had only started one other freshman at shortstop (Elliot Soto) before Nolan Clifford (.258, 8 RBI) took over that spot midway through the season. Freshmen Cade Lommel (3-3, 4.11) and Hudson Leach (0-0, 4.09) were starters in the weekend rotation at the end of the year, too. Plus, there were other promising young guys who weren't able to break through for regular playing time. They're entering an important offseason now.
