Creighton lost its regular-season finale and saw its season come to an end, too.

No. 9 Connecticut pulled away in the middle innings on its way to a 10-0 win over the Jays at Schwab Field.

Coupled with Georgetown's 6-5 win at Xavier, the Hoyas finished a half-game in front of Creighton for fourth place and the final spot in the Big East tournament.

Xavier had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but it grounded into a double play to end the game.

Creighton finishes 10-11 in league play, losing eight of its last nine Big East games.

Ben Huber hit a two-run home run off Justin Kleinsorge in the third inning to make it 3-0.

UConn would score in each of the next five innings and outhit the Jays 14-3.

Connecticut (40-13, 15-5) 003 131 11 - 10 14 0

Creighton (25-24, 10-11) 000 000 00 - 0 3 0

W: Kirby, 6-1. L: Kleinsorge, 1-4. 2B: UC, Tammaro, . HR: UC, Huber