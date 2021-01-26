Creighton basketball aims to balance making a positive impact with healing from injuries

Sophomore Shereef Mitchell didn’t get much of a warm-up Saturday.
That was out of necessity. His sprained ankle can only take so much right now. And when he went through his standard pregame routine at Butler back on Jan. 16, the foot was killing him by the middle of the game.
So before Saturday’s contest against UConn, the Jays’ reserve point guard waited until the team’s final few runs through its layup lines before he started trying to work up a sweat.
It was weird.
“I was hot-tubbing, massaging my ankle and my calf, and just staying off of it as much as I can,” said Mitchell, who rolled his ankle on Jan. 9. “I don’t feel like I get that good warmup and good game-like feel pregame. It’s a struggle.”
But this is what Mitchell has to deal with, at least for now.
And he knows it. He doesn’t want to use the ankle as an excuse, nor does he want the injury to impact his ability to provide a spark off the bench — because the aches and pains of a grueling college basketball season are inevitable around this time of year.
No. 17 Creighton (11-4, 7-3) is in the middle of a four-week stretch without a scheduled bye. Wednesday’s road trip to Seton Hall (9-6, 6-3) is the fourth of nine games during that span.
Marcus Zegarowski just returned to the lineup last week after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Senior Alex O’Connell was out Saturday with an ankle issue. Jacob Epperson hasn’t played since Jan. 6, although coach Greg McDermott indicated that the junior center was expected to return to practice on a limited basis Monday.
The goal is to keep trying to make a positive impact while you navigate through the healing process, according to Mitchell.
“It’s been kind of frustrating,” he said. “That’s something I’ve got to keep working on, seeing my trainers, getting treatment and recovery and just doing the things I need to do to get back.”
A few additional Creighton basketball notes are below:
» CU expects to get Seton Hall’s A-game during the Wednesday rematch, especially since the first meeting was so one-sided. The Jays won 89-53 in Omaha.
Said Mitchell: “They’re going to be ready to play 100% full throttle, from the tip. That’s what we expect. We’ve got to match that energy, or exceed it.”
» Wednesday’s game begins a five-game stretch where Creighton plays four road games. Normally that would be especially daunting. But with limited or prohibited attendance across the sport this season, the advantage hasn’t been as pronounced for home teams, according to McDermott.
Big East home teams have a .548 winning percentage in league play this year, down from .589 last season and .611 in 2019.
“Whether you’re here or there, I’m not sure it makes much of a difference this year as it has in the past,” McDermott said.
» One aspect of the game that Creighton’s tried to emphasize this week in practice: defending without fouling.
This is typically a strength for CU. But during the two-game losing streak (Butler and Providence), Creighton was whistled for 22 and 21 fouls. The Jays only had two games last year with 20-plus fouls.
There was some improvement against UConn, McDermott said. But junior Christian Bishop and senior Damien Jefferson did both deal with foul trouble in the first half of that win. So there’s more work to be done.
“We’ve talked a lot about that this week as a group, especially fouling guys while they’re shooting the basketball or while they’re in the act of shooting,” McDermott said. “It’s been a staple of our defense, to try to do what we do without fouling.”
