Creighton basketball aims to balance making a positive impact with healing from injuries

It was weird.

“I was hot-tubbing, massaging my ankle and my calf, and just staying off of it as much as I can,” said Mitchell, who rolled his ankle on Jan. 9. “I don’t feel like I get that good warmup and good game-like feel pregame. It’s a struggle.”

But this is what Mitchell has to deal with, at least for now.

And he knows it. He doesn’t want to use the ankle as an excuse, nor does he want the injury to impact his ability to provide a spark off the bench — because the aches and pains of a grueling college basketball season are inevitable around this time of year.

No. 17 Creighton (11-4, 7-3) is in the middle of a four-week stretch without a scheduled bye. Wednesday’s road trip to Seton Hall (9-6, 6-3) is the fourth of nine games during that span.

Marcus Zegarowski just returned to the lineup last week after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Senior Alex O’Connell was out Saturday with an ankle issue. Jacob Epperson hasn’t played since Jan. 6, although coach Greg McDermott indicated that the junior center was expected to return to practice on a limited basis Monday.

The goal is to keep trying to make a positive impact while you navigate through the healing process, according to Mitchell.