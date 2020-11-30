Creighton basketball enters top 10 in latest AP poll

Creighton only played once during the season's first week, but it has moved up two spots to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Jays (1-0) defeated North Dakota State 69-58 Sunday. They'll play UNO Tuesday and host Kennesaw State on Friday.

This marks the second straight season CU's been ranked inside the top 10. The highest Creighton's ever climbed is No. 7. The Jays' previous ranking (No. 11) marked the highest preseason ranking in school history.

CU had to wait a few days before making its season debut while most of its college basketball peers took the court as scheduled Wednesday. And a few of the top teams had some issues.

Virginia lost to San Francisco. Kentucky fell to Richmond. Villanova suffered a loss to Virginia Tech.

Creighton ended up jumping all three of those teams in the poll this week. But Michigan State climbed ahead of CU.

There were other notable close calls for ranked teams during the first few days of the season, too.