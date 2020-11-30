Creighton basketball enters top 10 in latest AP poll

Creighton only played once during the season's first week, but it has moved up two spots to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The Jays (1-0) defeated North Dakota State 69-58 Sunday. They'll play UNO Tuesday and host Kennesaw State on Friday.
This marks the second straight season CU's been ranked inside the top 10. The highest Creighton's ever climbed is No. 7. The Jays' previous ranking (No. 11) marked the highest preseason ranking in school history.
CU had to wait a few days before making its season debut while most of its college basketball peers took the court as scheduled Wednesday. And a few of the top teams had some issues.
Virginia lost to San Francisco. Kentucky fell to Richmond. Villanova suffered a loss to Virginia Tech.
Creighton ended up jumping all three of those teams in the poll this week. But Michigan State climbed ahead of CU.
There were other notable close calls for ranked teams during the first few days of the season, too.
Michigan dropped out of the Top 25 after going to overtime with Oakland. No. 23 Ohio State had trouble pulling away from UMass Lowell. No. 5 Illinois narrowly survived a game against Ohio. UCLA fell out of the rankings after losing to San Diego State and needing three overtimes to outlast Pepperdine.
This week's AP Top 25 poll is below:
1. Gonzaga (Last week: 1) 1,569 points (57 first-place votes)
2. Baylor (2) 1,513 (6)
3. Iowa (5) 1,410
4. Wisconsin (7) 1,287
5. Illinois (8) 1,281
6. Duke (9) 1,185
7. Kansas (6) 1,169
8. Michigan State (13) 1,028
9. Creighton (11) 981
10. Houston (17) 949
11. West Virginia (15) 943
12. Villanova (3) 939
13. Tennessee (12) 878
14. North Carolina (16) 591
15. Virginia (4) 581
16. Virginia Tech (NR) 570
17. Texas Tech (14) 478
18. Texas (20) 478
19. Richmond (NR) 382
20. Kentucky (10) 363
21. Oregon (20) 338
22. Florida State (21) 304
23. Ohio State (23) 282
24. Rutgers (24) 252
25. Arizona State (18) 223
Also receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego State 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.
