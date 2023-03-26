Hundreds of fans in blue packed DJ’s Dugout downtown for the official Creighton basketball watch party Sunday. It was a tense environment all game, and CU ultimately fell 57-56 to San Diego State in the Elite Eight.
Fans were loud from the opening tip as DJ’s reached standing-room-only capacity. Creighton’s early lead had the Bluejay faithful in good spirits.
As the game went on, the mood of the entire establishment seemed to change by the minute. Everyone would jump up and cheer after every Creighton basket, even layups. Likewise, there was a massive groan every time a play went SDSU’s way.
In one particular sequence, the Aztecs missed a free throw and the crowd cheered for a half second before realizing SDSU got the offensive rebound, at which point they shared their frustration.
“How do we not get that rebound!” one distraught fan shouted from his table.
On the next possession, Baylor Scheierman scored to retake the lead and end an 8-0 Aztec run. The mood of the crowd shifted dramatically again.
‘That’s what we like to see!” another fan yelled as he high-fived everyone around him.
Creighton led by five at halftime and everyone at DJ’s collectively took a deep breath. The 15-minute break was the calm before the storm.
As half number two got underway, a chant of “Let’s go Jays!” spread across the restaurant. It did not last long, however, as San Diego State got a dunk within ten seconds to quiet the DJ’s crowd.
Creighton held a small lead for much of the second half, stretching it to as much as seven, and the atmosphere became a bit restless.
“I think we’ll be okay,” a nervous fan said to a fellow nervous fan. “We’re kind of getting into a groove.”
With just under seven minutes remaining, SDSU took a one-point lead and the crowd fell nearly silent. Only quiet chatter could be heard.
Creighton tied it up, but the Aztecs took the lead again a minute later. This time, the fans let out a loud, collective groan.
The atmosphere turned again with four minutes to go, when Ryan Kalkbrenner’s massive block kept the game tied. It was as loud as it had been all afternoon.
With Creighton down two with 3:30 to play, one fan in the corner of DJ’s, wearing a Creighton jacket and baseball cap, stood up and began another “Let’s go Jays!” chant. The whole restaurant joined in.
With 30 seconds to play, Creighton trailed by two and SDSU had possession. The Bluejays forced a steal and Scheierman tied it with a layup. Every single fan jumped out of their seats and hollered, some even hugged.”
Unfortunately, Bluejay fans will have to live with the controversial ending for the whole offseason.
A questionable foul with just a second left allowed SDSU to hit the game-winning free throw, then the game was declared over after the ball went out-of-bounds and there appeared to be a couple tenths of a second still on the clock.
“How do you call a foul there?” said one fan with her hands on her head. “Nobody calls that foul in that situation.”
Many of the fans at DJ’s headed for the exit within a few minutes of the game ending, frustrated with the controversial finish.
Still, it was a raucous atmosphere until the very end. The support of the Omaha community for Creighton is unwavering, and you can be sure fans will be right back here cheering the Bluejays on next year.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight
