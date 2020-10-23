Creighton basketball: Five preseason storylines to watch

It’s a preseason unlike any other inside Creighton’s Championship Center.
Coach Greg McDermott doesn’t have a whistle looped around his neck — he carries a handheld electric device that shrieks at the press of a button.
The players haven’t sat down together on those padded, reclining seats inside their theater room to watch practice film. Maybe one or two guys can be in there. But not 17.
Their pre-practice huddle is more spaced out. They’re all still wearing masks in the gym. They can’t use their lounge. Only four or five guys can enter the locker room at one time.
But the Jays are practicing during the pandemic, trying their best to ignore what’s different and take advantage of the opportunity to get better.
Because the regular season is set to begin Nov. 25. And CU wants to be ready.
“We’re going to keep working as hard as we can, and keep practicing like we’re going to have games,” junior Christian Bishop said last week. “We’re just going to have to keep moving forward.”
They’ve been at it for a little over a week now. Preseason officially began on Oct. 14.
So as the Jays continue to prepare for their 2020-21 campaign, here are five storylines to follow over the next month.
Handling the hype
The Jays are saying all the right things. Plus, they’re an ultra-competitive bunch that never got to take a victory lap after sharing the Big East title last year. They think they still have more to prove.
But others will be painting a target on Creighton’s back.
This team could be ranked higher in the preseason AP poll than any other CU squad in program history (No. 16 is the previous high in 2012). Marcus Zegarowski will be touted as an All-American candidate. McDermott will be lauded for building a potential Final Four contender.
It’s a different position than the Jays were in last year, when the Big East coaches picked them to finish seventh. They didn’t enter the AP Top 25 until January. They were underdogs, and they played like it. Scrappy, fearless, driven.
They’re among the frontrunners this year, though. They won’t catch anyone by surprise. Does it matter? Time will tell.
The evolution of Denzel Mahoney
Jimmy Butler.
That’s the comp for Mahoney that McDermott said he recently brought up in a conversation with the 2020 Big East sixth man of the year.
Butler, the Miami Heat star, averaged 26.2 points, 9.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds in the NBA Finals. He defended, scored efficiently, worked hard and led his team. Perhaps Mahoney — who’s got the size and the length, and the array of short-range shots and the knack for finishing through contact — could replicate aspects of Butler’s game.
“Be a guy that can get a shot for yourself, can shoot an open 3, can be an elite defender but then also create some opportunities for your teammates,” McDermott said he told Mahoney.
Mahoney, who averaged 12.0 points per game last year, is expected to shift more exclusively to the wing this next season. The 6-foot-5 senior will handle the ball more and he’ll contend with quicker guards.
We’re ready for more, @denzel_mahoney #Top3 #GoJays pic.twitter.com/YbPfQHM68g— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) August 6, 2020
So far, so good. McDermott said Mahoney’s assist-to-turnover rate in practice has been “terrific.”
And now the coaches would like to experiment with Mahoney on defense by moving him to the second unit so he can match up against guys like Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson more often.
“Just to see, what are the areas does he needs to see the most improvement in defensively?” McDermott said. “Is it chasing screens? Is it guarding the dribble? Is it guarding someone that’s physical? Those are questions that we have to get answers to over the next two or three weeks.”
Blending in new pieces
It’s pretty clear who Creighton’s top five will be next year. The four returning starters (Zegarowski, Ballock, Jefferson and Bishop), plus Mahoney. And sophomore Shereef Mitchell will get some playing time at point guard.
But beyond that…
How does Antwann Jones slot in? Early on during playbook-install sessions in practice, he’s worked as a stretch-4, according to McDermott. But Jones could play the 2- or 3-guard spot, too. They’ll definitely find a way to use him — Jones led the team in rebounds and steals during three games in Australia one year ago.
Can freshman guard Rati Andronikashivili help provide depth? The Jays have vets on the wing but if they choose to go with a smaller lineup, they may need more bodies.
But then again, at center, CU definitely expects to have options.
Bishop has improved his jump shot and his on-ball defense, according to McDermott. Ballock said he recently caught a Bishop shoulder to his chest during a workout — a catch-your-breath collision that revealed some of the strength gains of the 6-foot-7 forward.
Junior Jacob Epperson, who's weighing in at about 240 pounds, is moving better than he did before suffering a season-ending leg injury 12 months ago, McDermott said. They'll still limit Epperson's reps in practice, though.
And freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner? Bishop said he “dunks everything.” Kalkbrenner’s a 7-footer who’s picked things up quickly.
7-foot @RyanKalkbrenner has committed to Creighton! One of the top defenders at Nike EYBL! pic.twitter.com/evgBXyKEdH— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 23, 2019
The St. Louis product was renowned as a recruit for his shot-blocking ability and that’s been evident in practice, McDermott said. But Kalkbrenner’s also proven to be an effective scorer on the block.
“That has to be something that we gradually build into our system to make sure that we’re giving him a look down there because he’s very efficient when he catches it around the basket,” McDermott said.
» One of the strengths of CU’s coaching staff last year: it pushed all the right buttons when it came to substitution patterns. McDermott knew how to deploy his roster to maximize a lineup's efficiency and counter the varying looks from opponents. The Jays should have more combinations to choose from this winter. They’ll use the next several weeks of practice to sort it all out.
Managing the workload
Creighton’s players did not work out together this summer — which is why they’ve been in catch-up mode ever since they all returned to campus in August.
That can be a tricky set of circumstances, just because they might then be compelled to spend additional time (maybe too much time?) in the gym to work out the kinks.
Keeping guys fresh will be important, McDermott said.
It was a key last year, when CU finished the regular season with an 11-2 surge. And it’ll be a focal point during a six-week preseason that won’t include any natural breaks for exhibition games or closed scrimmages.
This is why the Jays have invested in athlete tracking software through Kinexon to measure players' workloads. Their strength and conditioning consultant, Jeremy Anderson, is monitoring the data and working with McDermott to form a practice plan throughout the year.
“It really takes the guesswork out of it,” McDermott said.
The unpredictability of COVID-19
At any moment, there could be a disruption to CU’s practice schedule.
Creighton, like most of its Division I peers, is not currently testing athletes daily. McDermott did say this week he’s been pleased with the players’ commitment to limiting their risk of potential exposure to the coronavirus.
“Our guys have been really smart about what they’ve done and what they’re doing away from the athletic facility, and that’s going to need to continue,” he said.
But you can’t eliminate all of the risk. Not on a college campus.
Teams across the country are finding that out.
Marquette shut down basketball practice for two weeks after reporting two positive tests in its men’s and women’s programs. Illinois State, Toledo and UNC Greensboro announced they have players in quarantine, too. There presumably will be more.
"You just have to be as careful as you possibly can," McDermott said.
