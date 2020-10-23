Creighton basketball: Five preseason storylines to watch

Jimmy Butler.

That’s the comp for Mahoney that McDermott said he recently brought up in a conversation with the 2020 Big East sixth man of the year.

Butler, the Miami Heat star, averaged 26.2 points, 9.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds in the NBA Finals. He defended, scored efficiently, worked hard and led his team. Perhaps Mahoney — who’s got the size and the length, and the array of short-range shots and the knack for finishing through contact — could replicate aspects of Butler’s game.

“Be a guy that can get a shot for yourself, can shoot an open 3, can be an elite defender but then also create some opportunities for your teammates,” McDermott said he told Mahoney.

Mahoney, who averaged 12.0 points per game last year, is expected to shift more exclusively to the wing this next season. The 6-foot-5 senior will handle the ball more and he’ll contend with quicker guards.

So far, so good. McDermott said Mahoney’s assist-to-turnover rate in practice has been “terrific.”

And now the coaches would like to experiment with Mahoney on defense by moving him to the second unit so he can match up against guys like Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson more often.