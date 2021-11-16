Creighton basketball grabs early lead and holds on in win over Nebraska

But ultimately it was up to the players to figure out how to step up when the momentum started to tilt.

They're the ones who listened during a first-half timeout — the Huskers (1-2) hit four straight 3s in a five-possession stretch to cap an 18-2 run — when McDermott told them that NU couldn't win with that kind of shot selection. So stay with it, he said.

There was sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner protecting the rim and keeping the driving Huskers from getting clean looks. And O'Connell hitting a second-half floater with the arena starting to buzz once the lead got cut to three. And Hawkins hustling for loose-ball rebounds and keeping the ball moving.

They couldn't exhale until the final couple of minutes. And even when they did, as the players were munching on Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, they were still talking about the focus they showed all game long.

McDermott was there to watch the last few guys step onto the team bus. He patted Kalkbrenner on the shoulder and shared a message he'll surely pass along to every member of his squad.

"You grew up a lot tonight," McDermott said.

Notes

» Mitchell isn't yet 100% healthy but he made an impact in his first game action of the season Tuesday.