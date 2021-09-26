Creighton basketball has many new faces, but team chemistry 'hit from the beginning'

Creighton's Shereef Mitchell wasn't talking much about basketball when he sat down with a couple of CU coaches before the summer to discuss his role on a 15-man team that features eight newcomers.

The junior guard had spent his first two seasons with the Jays witnessing firsthand the benefits of an intentional effort to create meaningful chemistry inside the locker room.

The team's goals were prioritized over individual pursuits — everybody sacrificed in some way. You held one another accountable. Adversity only seemed to strengthen the players' bonds as Creighton reached new heights (Big East title in 2020 and NCAA Sweet 16 in 2021).

But that core group is gone.

The members of this new CU squad just got introduced to one another in June.

How do they form the same kind of deep relationships? So that the commitment to the team isn't threatened by playing time disputes, or tough losses, or injuries or other moments of crisis.

That's been the focus of Mitchell and the rest of Creighton's veterans all summer.