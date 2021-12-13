Creighton basketball has no time to dwell on big win: 'On to the next one'

The smiling Creighton players bounced off the court and charged into their locker room after a confidence-boosting win Saturday, high-fiving fans, coaches and CU administrators along the way.

It was a good feeling inside the Sanford Pentagon — convincingly beating a solid opponent and confirming progress is indeed taking place.

But the celebration didn't last long. Maybe half a day.

Because the Jays had just two practices to prepare for Arizona State (4-6), which comes to Omaha for a Tuesday night game. After facing the Sun Devils, they'll have only two days to get ready for Friday's Big East opener against No. 6 Villanova. And then just two more days before playing at DePaul on Monday.

"It was a big win for us," senior Alex O'Connell said on his way to the team bus after CU beat No. 24 BYU Saturday. "But it's on to the next one."

The page has to flip that quickly.

It's an important habit to adopt for this young team, which won't have anymore tune-up games against overmatched opponents to subtly work through growing pains. From here on out, if the Jays (8-2) aren't ready to play, they're going to lose.