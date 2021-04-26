Creighton basketball hires assistant coaches Jalen Courtney-Williams, Ryan Miller

Creighton's basketball program on Monday announced the hiring of McNeese State's Jalen Courtney-Williams and TCU's Ryan Miller as its new assistant coaches.

That's one potential up-and-comer in the industry and one long-time vet, who also happens to have a nephew headed to CU.

Miller's brother is longtime NBA veteran Mike Miller, whose 6-foot-9 son Mason just signed a letter of intent last week to join the Creighton program.

Ryan Miller, who played at Northern State in South Dakota, started his college coaching career as the director of basketball operations under John Calipari at Memphis. He served as an assistant coach at Pepperdine, Auburn, New Mexico and UNLV before joining Jamie Dixon's TCU staff in 2016.

The 28-year-old Courtney-Williams has spent the last three seasons on McNeese State's staff — his previous program actually just two weeks ago announced that he'd been promoted to associate coach. Courtney-Williams was a graduate assistant and video coordinator for Mississippi State for three seasons before that.

Courtney-Williams, who's from Mississippi, played 61 games at LSU over three seasons before finishing his career at Morehead State in 2015. He was a 6-foot-8 forward whose career was hampered late by injury.