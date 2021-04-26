Creighton basketball hires assistant coaches Jalen Courtney-Williams, Ryan Miller

Creighton's basketball program on Monday announced the hiring of McNeese State's Jalen Courtney-Williams and TCU's Ryan Miller as its new assistant coaches.
That's one potential up-and-comer in the industry and one long-time vet, who also happens to have a nephew headed to CU.
Miller's brother is longtime NBA veteran Mike Miller, whose 6-foot-9 son Mason just signed a letter of intent last week to join the Creighton program.
Ryan Miller, who played at Northern State in South Dakota, started his college coaching career as the director of basketball operations under John Calipari at Memphis. He served as an assistant coach at Pepperdine, Auburn, New Mexico and UNLV before joining Jamie Dixon's TCU staff in 2016.
The 28-year-old Courtney-Williams has spent the last three seasons on McNeese State's staff — his previous program actually just two weeks ago announced that he'd been promoted to associate coach. Courtney-Williams was a graduate assistant and video coordinator for Mississippi State for three seasons before that.
Courtney-Williams, who's from Mississippi, played 61 games at LSU over three seasons before finishing his career at Morehead State in 2015. He was a 6-foot-8 forward whose career was hampered late by injury.
The two hirings were needed additions to the Creighton coaching staff after the departures of two assistant coaches this offseason. After three years at CU, Paul Lusk moved to Purdue for a similar coaching position on longtime friend Matt Painter's staff. Terrence Rencher, hired by the Jays in 2019, was officially announced as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State last week.
Creighton's 11-year head coach Greg McDermott has declined to comment on the open assistant coaching jobs this month. But the searches began weeks ago.
The moves also take place following one of the Jays' most successful two-year runs in school history, winning a share of the Big East regular-season title in 2020 and reaching the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 last month.
But all five starters have left the program since — Marcus Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney all decided to turn pro while Christian Bishop transferred to Texas.
The Jays do have some promising young talent in the program, including a three-man recruiting class that ranks 24th (247Sports) and 34th (Rivals). They just needed new assistants on staff to help mold the group.
That's where Miller and Courtney come in.
Alan Huss, a former Bluejay hired in 2017, is the other Creighton assistant on staff.
