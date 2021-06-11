Creighton basketball holds camp for children with special needs

Shereef Mitchell definitely could tell that these campers were ready to spend Friday morning on the court with Creighton's basketball team.

All eyes were glued to the junior guard while he spoke to start the day, welcoming everyone to the gym.

But as energetic as the young participants were, Mitchell explained that he and his teammates were just as eager for Friday's activities.

"Us, we are even more excited to have you guys, to teach the game of basketball and to have a blast," Mitchell said to the campers.

Then came the claps and the cheers. The third-annual Creighton Abilities Camp was underway.

The Jays brought in 21 children with special needs for this two-hour session inside the Championship Center Friday. Second- and third-year physical therapy students were on hand as well, partnering up with the participants and guiding them through drills.

The campers, ages 5 to 12, opened Friday with warm-up stretches, tested their skills at agility stations and buddied up with the Bluejay players who led the day's activities.