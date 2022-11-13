Creighton basketball hosts Holy Cross Monday

No. 9 Creighton men’s basketball versus Holy Cross

Where: Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center, 8 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports | Radio: 1620 The Zone | 101.9 FM The Keg

Holy Cross (1-1)

G – Will Batchelder, 6-1, Fr., 15.5 ppg

G – Nolan Dorsey, 6-5, Jr., 5.5 ppg

G – Bo Montgomery, 6-5, Jr., 9.5 ppg

F – Caleb Kenney, 6-6, So., 11 ppg

F – Gerrale Gates, 6-6, Sr., 21.5 ppg

Creighton (2-0)

G – Ryan Nembhard, 6-0, So., 9 ppg

G – Trey Alexander, 6-4, So., 13 ppg

G – Baylor Scheierman, 6-7, Sr., 9.5 ppg

F – Arthur Kaluma, 6-7, So., 14.5 ppg

F – Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1, Jr., 16 ppg

Holy Cross scouting report: The Marcus Blossom game has arrived. Creighton’s second-year athletic director, whose last stop was in the same role for the Crusaders, is responsible for Holy Cross making the trip to Omaha on Monday. Frankly, a good chunk of college basketball might not have otherwise heard of the Crusaders.

Holy Cross has occupied the bottom of the Patriot League in recent seasons, a conference that’s had Colgate in full control, winning the conference tournament three of the past four years. HC hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2014. Its nine wins in the 2021-22 campaign were the most it tallied in three years, winning 17 combined through the past three seasons. Things might not look much better for the Crusaders this season.

KenPom projects them to be a bottom-40 team in the nation, a short step up from being ranked one of the 15 worst teams in college basketball a season ago. Holy Cross has played in two games: A single-digit loss to Sienna and a 14-point win over Division III Dean College. Coach Brett Nelson took a huge hit when his starting point guard, freshman Kyrell Luc, transferred to St. Bonaventure for what’s looked like a breakout season through two games.

A glaring bright spot? Retaining senior forward Gerrale Gates, a swole mismatch big man. Gates is averaging 21.5 points and eight rebounds to start the season, and has similarly flirted with averaging a double-double in his past two seasons with the Crusaders. But with Gates’ strength comes limited shooting range, which makes it difficult to offset the way the Bluejays typically defend. It’s possible Holy Cross will try to start 6-foot-10 backup center Michael Rabinovich in an attempt to match CU’s size. Regardless, the Crusaders don’t possess the level of shotmaking — legitimate or not — that St. Thomas displayed that kept a briefly sluggish Creighton squad on its toes for 30 minutes.

Creighton scouting report: The things Creighton might do to the Crusaders stand to be borderline unholy. Despite the aforementioned flashes of heroic shotmaking that let St. Thomas hang around last Monday, the Jays have looked like the dominant team they were projected to be in the 50 minutes of play since.

Creighton’s spirits are high after its near-40 point rout over North Dakota to end the week. The improved shooting touch it claimed over the summer and teased in its exhibition win over Drury was on full display. Sophomore Trey Alexander had the hot hand, going 4 for 6 from deep to help the team shoot 44.4% out there.

Junior Ryan Kalkbrenner added a career-high 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting, a huge turnaround from his season-opening flu game and a glimpse into what life might be like surrounded by shot creators that command attention. He’ll have his fair share of chances to alter shots inside if Holy Cross depends on Gates the way they have in the past. Expect both Kalkbrenner and freshman Fred King to try and get busy inside against Holy Cross.

Senior Baylor Scheierman showed in the season opener that he could be a guy who could take over a game. Through a small sample size, he’s consistently shown that he’s good for at least a game-changing sequence each night. Even if it’s inevitable, Scheierman shouldn’t need to exert so much energy Monday. Creighton shouldn’t struggle with the Crusaders.