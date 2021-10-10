Creighton basketball is putting in overtime reps to create Jays' next elite shooters

But more than anything, this process starts with moments like Tuesday after practice, where players are going out of their way to put in extra work and build confidence.

"We hope that they take some of the situations that we put them in during practice (to their after-hours workouts) — shots that are part of our offense," McDermott said. "They'll figure out, OK, these are the kind of shots I'm going to get in games and then they can take that to the practice court and work on that stuff."

Most already have their routines. And occasionally, adjustments are needed.

A guy like Ryan Hawkins — a career 41% 3-point shooter at Division II Northwest Missouri State — said he just tries to be efficient with his time in the gym.

His goal each session: 300 makes.

"You try to get them at game speed, and try to simulate the footwork leading into shots," Hawkins said. "You just try and get the reps that you foresee yourself getting and try to improve on that."

The challenge is, he and his teammates are being asked to work on more than just their jump shots.