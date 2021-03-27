Creighton basketball isn't satisfied with just reaching the Sweet 16: 'The goal is to keep winning'

Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski hadn't even left the court after the Jays' monumental win Monday before he started thinking about Gonzaga.
CU beat Ohio to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974. It was an achievement worth celebrating, certainly.
Zegarowski shook hands with the opposing players, then darted to the opposite side of the Hinkle Fieldhouse court so he could acknowledge family, friends and CU fans seated in the second deck. He hopped on the courtside table. He danced around a bit.
But by the time he put on a headset to answer a few questions for the TV post-game show, his focus started to shift.
"It feels incredible," Zegarowski said. "It feels great to do it with this group, in front of all these fans.
"But we're not done yet."
Zegarowski reiterated that sentiment during a press conference moments later.
"This is just the start," he said after the Ohio win.
Whether Creighton's team was indeed able to capture that mentality — able to shake off the feelings of gratification and able refocus on the next challenge — will be revealed Sunday against No. 1 seed Gonzaga.
To defeat the nation's top-rated squad, the Jays had to maximize their full week of preparation, in the film room and on the practice floor. They'll know pretty quickly during the Sweet 16 showdown whether they carried the right mentality through the week.
Senior Damien Jefferson said during an interview Tuesday that he thought his teammates did turn the page well.
"I'd be lying if I told you everybody was over here just running wild because we made it to the Sweet 16," Jefferson said. "I'm pretty sure everybody knows what the goal is. The goal is to keep winning."
The Jays (22-8) know what they're up against.
They last faced Gonzaga back in 2018 in Omaha, when the Zags were ranked No. 1 and were boasting a roster full of NBA-caliber talents.
Jefferson played in that game. So did Zegarowski and Mitch Ballock.
CU actually led for much of the afternoon. But Gonzaga pulled away late for a 103-92 victory. It was the same story a year earlier, when the Zags surged in the second half in a 91-74 win in Spokane, Washington.
The key this time around? Don't let up.
"They have a high caliber offense that is really tough to contain especially if you get relaxed or get comfortable," Ballock said. "You have to stay locked in and focused for 40 minutes, and just keep coming and keep attacking. They're an unbelievable team."
The Bulldogs (28-0) are vying to become the first undefeated national champion since 1976. They've never won a title, what is perhaps the only hurdle this new powerhouse has yet to clear.
No. 5 seed Creighton already has its milestone moment. It snapped a three-game NCAA tournament losing streak and achieved a goal.
But that doesn't mean the Jays are satisfied.
"We didn't come here just to make the Sweet 16," senior Denzel Mahoney said. "We came here to win every game possible."
No. 1 seed Gonzaga vs. No. 5 seed Creighton
Backcourt: Marcus Zegarowski's led the way for the Jays through two NCAA tournament games, averaging 18.0 points and 5.0 assists. The Zags surely will use their long and athletic guards defensively to try to disrupt his rhythm. Guys like Jalen Suggs and Andrew Nembhard, who're also elite playmakers on the other end, too. So CU will have its hands full. Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney matching the production of Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi would help the Jays immensely.
Frontcourt: Just a fascinating match-up inside. Gonzaga's Drew Timme, an efficient and skilled offensive player, will face off against Creighton's Christian Bishop, who's done it all for CU thus far. Bishop entered the weekend with a tournament-best 26 rebounds. But he'll have to be careful against Timme, who specializes in getting the line and putting opposing big men in foul trouble. CU needs Bishop on the floor as much as possible.
Bench: Both teams are going to play their starters a ton. But if the game stays close, the outcome could be influenced by a couple key moments where the reserves step up. Maybe it's a steal for Gonzaga's Aaron Cook or an offensive rebound by big man Anton Watson. Creighton's surely going to get an energy boost from Shereef Mitchell. He's done that all year. But can CU's bench provide more?
Intangibles: The pressure's on Gonzaga, which is pursuing an undefeated season. The Zags are the clear favorite. They're the team that's supposed to win, comfortably.
So if Creighton can keep it close, it'll intensify that burdensome spotlight even more. But it's not as if the Jays are just playing with house money here. They're competitors. They want to win. It's just that they get to take the floor with a chip on their shoulders, since most observers and experts aren't giving them a chance.
Prediction: Gonzaga 84, Creighton 75
The Jays have had four or five games this year where they’ve played well enough to challenge a team like Gonzaga. Where they’ve been locked in defensively and explosive offensively. They’ll need another one of those performances Sunday. Even then, though, there’s no guarantee that it’ll be enough. The Zags are really good. The most likely scenario is that they end up doing what they’ve done all year, overwhelming you with talent and winning comfortably.
When: 1:10 p.m. Sunday
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
TV: CBS
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Westwood One: Sirius 138, XM 210
No. 5 seed Creighton (22-8)
G Marcus Zegarowski, 6-2, Jr., 15.7
G Mitch Ballock, 6-5, Sr., 10.1
G Denzel Mahoney, 6-5, Sr., 12.5
G Damien Jefferson, 6-5, Sr., 12.1
F Christian Bishop, 6-7, Jr., 11.0
No. 1 seed Gonzaga (28-0)
G Jalen Suggs, 6-4, Fr., 14.1
G Andrew Nembhard, 6-5, Jr., 8.9
G Joel Ayayi, 6-5, Jr., 11.9
G Corey Kispert, 6-7, Sr., 19.2
F Drew Timme, 6-10, So., 18.8
Creighton vs. Ohio in the NCAA tournament
