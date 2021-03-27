Creighton basketball isn't satisfied with just reaching the Sweet 16: 'The goal is to keep winning'

No. 5 seed Creighton already has its milestone moment. It snapped a three-game NCAA tournament losing streak and achieved a goal.

But that doesn't mean the Jays are satisfied.

"We didn't come here just to make the Sweet 16," senior Denzel Mahoney said. "We came here to win every game possible."

No. 1 seed Gonzaga vs. No. 5 seed Creighton

Backcourt: Marcus Zegarowski's led the way for the Jays through two NCAA tournament games, averaging 18.0 points and 5.0 assists. The Zags surely will use their long and athletic guards defensively to try to disrupt his rhythm. Guys like Jalen Suggs and Andrew Nembhard, who're also elite playmakers on the other end, too. So CU will have its hands full. Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney matching the production of Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi would help the Jays immensely.

Frontcourt: Just a fascinating match-up inside. Gonzaga's Drew Timme, an efficient and skilled offensive player, will face off against Creighton's Christian Bishop, who's done it all for CU thus far. Bishop entered the weekend with a tournament-best 26 rebounds. But he'll have to be careful against Timme, who specializes in getting the line and putting opposing big men in foul trouble. CU needs Bishop on the floor as much as possible.