Creighton basketball lands commitment from 2021 shooting guard John Christofilis

All it took were a couple of conversations with Creighton’s coaches earlier this month for sharpshooter John Christofilis to recognize how well he could fit in at CU.
The 6-foot-4 guard wanted to make sure, though.
So he took his time. He and his family jumped on Zoom for a few more extensive chats with the Bluejay staff to get a full picture of the top selling points — Creighton’s playing style, its track record of development, its program culture. The Seattle-area prospect even took a trip to Omaha last weekend (an unofficial visit) so he could check out the campus and the city.
But this week, Christofilis ended up settling on the same thought he had when he first answered a phone call from assistant coach Alan Huss: Creighton is the place for him.
Christofilis announced Friday that he’s committed to the Bluejays. He’s the second known member of their 2021 recruiting class, joining four-star point guard Ryan Nembhard of Montverde Academy in Florida.
Committed!! Go Bluejays!! pic.twitter.com/l0EZ85T9Sj— John Christofilis (@jchristofilis23) September 25, 2020
“I kind of knew it in my head right away — because I’ve seen Creighton play, and it fits with my strengths, obviously,” Christofilis said. “But I did my due diligence. I looked into it, and talked to the coaches. But I knew it was the right place right away. It just hit home for me.”
The Jays, with their space and pace offensive system, have been renowned for their collection of long-range shooters over the years. Last season, Creighton ranked second among major-conference teams in 3-point percentage (38.6%).
And Christofilis fits that mold.
His highlight reel is filled with clips of him draining pull-up jumpers and fadeaways from beyond the arc. He’ll spot up from long range in transition. He’ll work to find open shooting windows in the halfcourt. He averaged 12 points and shot 45% from 3-point range for O’Dea High School in Washington’s Class 3A last season, according to the Seattle Times.
But Christofilis hopes to prove there’s more to his game, too.
He used his time in the gym in the summer to work on his ball handling and his at-the-rim finishes. He and high school teammate Paolo Banchero, a five-star prospect headed to Duke, set up drills to simulate as many two-man actions as they could think of.
The potential is there, certainly. Christofilis is the No. 207 prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s rated as a three-star recruit. He had scholarship offers from Washington, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
His stock was even higher back in 2019, when 247 listed him as a top-50 prospect.
But a foot injury sidelined him, requiring surgery. Christofilis said he’s played with a “chip on his shoulder” ever since — and he gets the sense that he’ll be joining a group of CU players who’ll take the court with a similar mentality.
“Every day is an opportunity to grow,” he said. “And that’s another thing I found at Creighton, that the players there, they’re not only good dudes but they are hard workers. I want to be surrounded with those types of guys.”
That mindset is perhaps one of the reasons he ultimately landed on CU’s radar.
NCAA rules prohibited college coaches from sitting courtside and watching live grassroots basketball games this summer, when Christofilis suited up with his AAU teammates.
Yet he didn’t hold back. He performed well at a tournament in Arizona at the start of the month. Word got out. The Bluejays were soon making their appealing recruiting pitch.
“I think the moral of the story is you never know who’s watching,” Christofilis said. “So you’ve just got to bring it — give it your all — all the time. That’s what I was fortunate to do.”
The Bluejays still have two open scholarships for the 2021 recruiting class. They’re on the hunt for a dynamic perimeter scorer and a stretch-the-floor wing.
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.