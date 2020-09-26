Creighton basketball lands commitment from 2021 shooting guard John Christofilis

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All it took were a couple of conversations with Creighton’s coaches earlier this month for sharpshooter John Christofilis to recognize how well he could fit in at CU.

The 6-foot-4 guard wanted to make sure, though.

So he took his time. He and his family jumped on Zoom for a few more extensive chats with the Bluejay staff to get a full picture of the top selling points — Creighton’s playing style, its track record of development, its program culture. The Seattle-area prospect even took a trip to Omaha last weekend (an unofficial visit) so he could check out the campus and the city.

But this week, Christofilis ended up settling on the same thought he had when he first answered a phone call from assistant coach Alan Huss: Creighton is the place for him.

Christofilis announced Friday that he’s committed to the Bluejays. He’s the second known member of their 2021 recruiting class, joining four-star point guard Ryan Nembhard of Montverde Academy in Florida.