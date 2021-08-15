Creighton basketball lands point guard Ben Shtolzberg

Ben Shtolzberg picked one heck of a stage to play perhaps the best game of his life.
This past July, Shtolzberg’s Nike EYBL team squared off against Emoni Bates, the top-rated prep player in the nation. Shtolzberg stole the show, dropping 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win.
By then, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard — still unrated by Rivals and ESPN — had already seen his recruiting attention increase. But the coach who’d eventually land Shtolzberg’s commitment was the guy who'd already been paying attention for months. He sat courtside as Shtolzberg stuffed five 3-pointers against Bates’ team.
Creighton’s Greg McDermott has a reputation for selecting and pursuing under-the-radar guards. He did so with Marcus Zegarowski years ago. After Shtolzberg announced his decision to commit to CU on Sunday, McDermott did it again.
“He came to pretty much every game in the EYBL and he called me almost every day,” Shtolzberg said. “He showed me how much he believed in me and he prioritized me over other guys who were highly ranked. His biggest thing was he saw a lot of Marcus in me. I’m a gym rat, I’m under the radar, we have similar games. I can shoot, but I can create for others as well.
“He saw me as a bigger version of Marcus, and that meant a lot. Marcus is really good, and he’s in the NBA.”
Shtolzberg averaged 18 points, four rebounds and four assists on the EYBL circuit, after averaging 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists during a COVID-altered schedule this spring for Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame High School. He shot 36% and 35% from 3 in his last two high school seasons, according to MaxPreps.
He figured COVID drastically reduced the amount of attention he got from college coaches who didn’t get to see him last summer during an NCAA-imposed ban on off-campus recruiting. Shtolzberg said he came onto CU’s radar in early May because of new Jays assistant Ryan Miller, who had recruited Shtolzberg while at TCU.
McDermott clearly liked what he saw. Either Miller or McDermott were in contact daily, Shtolzberg said.
“They told me I was their priority, they told me I was the guy they wanted and they really made me feel like that through their actions and not just through their words,” Shtolzberg said. “That went a long way.”
Other teams were interested too.
Shtolzberg had offers from schools like Rutgers, Xavier and Butler — plus a contract to play professionally in Israel. He visited some colleges, including Rutgers, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament but has an offense — that focuses more on isolation plays, uses traditional big men and is fairly allergic to shooting 3s — that couldn’t be more different from Creighton's.
“Coach McDermott will put three or four guards on the floor and they let guards create,” Shtolzberg said. “They put them in positions to not only let them create for themselves, but for others.”
He becomes the first commit of CU's 2022 recruiting class. All five players in CU's 2021 class were ranked in the top 150 nationally.
Shtolzberg also becomes a high school player willing to turn down money — from Israeli pro team Maccabi Tel Aviv — in order to play college basketball. Both of Shtolzberg’s parents are from Israel, and Shtolzberg strongly considered forgoing college hoops to develop as an overseas professional.
“But I wanted to go to college, I wanted to get an education and I wanted to play for a coach I really trusted,” Shtolzberg said. “And I think I found that.”