Creighton basketball lands point guard Ben Shtolzberg

Shtolzberg averaged 18 points, four rebounds and four assists on the EYBL circuit, after averaging 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists during a COVID-altered schedule this spring for Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame High School. He shot 36% and 35% from 3 in his last two high school seasons, according to MaxPreps.

He figured COVID drastically reduced the amount of attention he got from college coaches who didn’t get to see him last summer during an NCAA-imposed ban on off-campus recruiting. Shtolzberg said he came onto CU’s radar in early May because of new Jays assistant Ryan Miller, who had recruited Shtolzberg while at TCU.

McDermott clearly liked what he saw. Either Miller or McDermott were in contact daily, Shtolzberg said.

“They told me I was their priority, they told me I was the guy they wanted and they really made me feel like that through their actions and not just through their words,” Shtolzberg said. “That went a long way.”

Other teams were interested too.