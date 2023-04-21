2023 Red Rock Academy guard Sterling Knox has committed to Creighton, he announced via Instagram Friday morning.

Knox, a three-star prospect via 247Sports, is a Nevada product who was previously unsigned. After taking a visit to Creighton on Thursday, Knox committed less than 24 hours later. Knox’s commitment leaves the Bluejays with just one scholarship, which could change pending any further decisions from CU’s starters from a season ago.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds on 247Sports, Knox’s measurements are intriguing. Knox hasn’t exactly blossomed onto the scene, but this past year has gone a long way for his optics. Knox dropped 14 points versus national powerhouse AZ Compass, and posted 36 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in the Iverson Classic Westcoast Showcase.

Knox joins Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler as the only other 2023 recruit in the fold for Creighton during the 2023-24 season. He’ll be a project, but is one that the CU staff is seemingly willing to bet on.