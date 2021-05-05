Creighton basketball lands walk-on Zander Yates

Forward Zander Yates announced Wednesday that he's committed to Creighton, set to join the Bluejay program this summer as a walk-on.

The 6-foot-8 Yates is a high school teammate of 2021 CU signee Mason Miller — the two Germantown, Tennessee, products helped lead Houston High School to a Class 3A state championship back in March.

Yates averaged 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds during the state tournament, starting on a team that also included four-star recruits Jerrell Colbert (LSU) and Johnathan Lawson (Memphis). Miller's also a four-star prospect, ranked No. 74 on the 247Sports composite. Their coach at Houston was Mason's dad, Mike, who played 17 years in the NBA.

Yates is a versatile big man, able to step out and knock down long-distance jumpers (he made two 3-pointers per game during the state title run) and capable of producing on the interior.

He reportedly held scholarship offers from Central Michigan, UT Martin and Jacksonville.

Yates tweeted out a video Wednesday that revealed his commitment. He wrote on social media that he's "excited for the next chapter."

