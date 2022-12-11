Creighton basketball legend Paul Silas dies at 79

Paul Silas, a Creighton basketball legend who went on to play and coach in the NBA, has died at age 79 his family announced Sunday.

The Boston Globe's Bob Ryan, a close friend of Silas, first reported his death. No official cause was immediately announced.

Inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, Silas was a three-time All-American for the Bluejays from 1961 to 1964. He is third all time at Creighton with a scoring average of 20.5 points per game.

Silas' 21.6 career rebounds per game are third-most in NCAA history and his 1,751 rebounds are sixth in NCAA history as well as the most ever by a three-year player. He is one of five players along with Bill Russell, Julius Erving, Artis Gilmore and Kermit Washington to average at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for an NCAA career. He owns the top 29 single-game rebound performances in Creighton history, including a 38 rebound effort vs. Centenary on Feb. 19, 1962 that ranks tied for ninth-most in NCAA history.

According to a CU press release Sunday, Silas was the first Creighton student-athlete to be named an Academic All-American in 1963-64, was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the Jesuit Honor Society, and received the College of Business Administration's Alumni Merit Award in 1993. Silas spoke fondly of his CU education, saying "I'm more proud of my academic success at Creighton than of all my athletic accomplishments. What Creighton University does for an athlete or any student is that they teach you how to think, how to deal with everyday living. What I learned at Creighton has helped me close the gap between professional sports and the business world."

Current Creighton coach Greg McDermott offered his condolences Sunday.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Creighton legend, Paul Silas," McDermott wrote in part on Twitter. "His illustrious career as a player and coach, will be matched by few."

Silas was a member of the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame and Creighton Hall of Fame who went on to win three NBA titles — two with the Boston Celtics and one with the Seattle SuperSonics. He would then become an NBA coach for the San Diego Clippers (1980-83), Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets (1999-03), Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-05) and Charlotte Bobcats (2010-12).

He took four of those teams to the playoffs, winning exactly 400 games — 387 in the regular season, 13 more in the postseason.

He was LeBron James' first head coach in the league. His son, Stephen, is the current head coach of the NBA's Houston Rockets.

However, things weren't always easy during Silas' coaching career — his positions were earned. He was fired by the San Diego Clippers in 1983 and wouldn't have a head coaching opportunity again until 1999 — coming when Dave Cowens, for whom Paul Silas was an assistant, stepped down in Charlotte after a 4-11 start to the shortened 1998-99 season.

“I was known as not a hard, hard, hard worker and it really hurt me when I was an assistant coach, for about 10 years, when I couldn’t get a head job,” Paul Silas told the Rotary Club of Charlotte while giving a speech there in 2013. “I really talked to teams about being a head coach, but I didn’t get one. What happened is I stayed positive. I had a positive attitude. Even though I couldn’t get the job, I said, ‘No, I’m not going to be negative. I’m going to be positive.’”

“We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family."

In 2017, The World-Herald also named Silas to its all-time Creighton first team in celebration of the program's 100th year of men's basketball.

During his pro career, Silas garnered more than 10,000 points and 10,000 rebounds over 16 seasons, played in two NBA All-Star Games. He also won three championship rings — two with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and 1976, and one with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979. He was named to the All-NBA defensive first team twice and to the second team three times.

In a 2017 interview with The World-Herald, Silas talked about what his time at Creighton taught him and how he utilized that in the NBA:

"When I was there, I found out what you have to do to be a very good player. Because I was a pretty good player, we won games," he said. "And the rest of the guys that were with me, I would get on them when they weren’t doing it right. The coach and me talked about what we should do.

"That was good for me because even when I went to the NBA, I would talk to the coaches and say, ‘what do you think we should do?’ And it worked. That’s what happened in college."

“Paul made a huge contribution to the game of basketball and will be sorely missed!” Hall of Fame guard and Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Close 1 of 16 Jasen Green JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Ben Shtolzberg BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif. Ryan Nembhard RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada Shereef Mitchell SHEREEF MITCHELL Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Francisco Farabello FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina Zander Yates ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Ryan Kalkbrenner RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo. Mason Miller MASON MILLER Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Sami Osmani SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill. John Christofilis JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash. Evan Young EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah Devin Davis DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Trey Alexander TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla. Arthur Kaluma ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz. Fredrick King FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas Baylor Scheierman BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Neb. The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team 1 of 16 Jasen Green JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Ben Shtolzberg BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif. Ryan Nembhard RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada Shereef Mitchell SHEREEF MITCHELL Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Francisco Farabello FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina Zander Yates ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Ryan Kalkbrenner RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo. Mason Miller MASON MILLER Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Sami Osmani SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill. John Christofilis JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash. Evan Young EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah Devin Davis DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Trey Alexander TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla. Arthur Kaluma ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz. Fredrick King FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas Baylor Scheierman BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Neb.