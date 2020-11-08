Creighton basketball loses second freshman, Modestas Kancleris, to ACL tear

A second Creighton freshman will miss his first season with the Bluejays after tearing his ACL during preseason camp, CU announced Sunday.
Modestas Kancleris, a 6-foot-9 forward from Lithuania, injured his left knee at Wednesday’s practice. A later diagnosis revealed the torn ACL.
Freshman guard Rati Andronikashvili was ruled out for the year Friday with the same injury.
"It's heartbreaking any time a student-athlete is hurt, and even more so to endure two season-ending injuries in the same week," coach Greg McDermott said in a statement. "Modestas has a fantastic attitude and has made big strides since his arrival. Our team will need to pull together to help overcome his loss on the court and help him push through in the months ahead as he recovers."
The Jays do return six of their top eight rotation players from last season’s squad, including Big East preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski. They’ve added freshman big man Ryan Kalkbrenner and transfer wing Antwann Jones. Plus, junior center Jacob Epperson is back following 10 months of rehab due to a broken leg.
So they still have the talent and depth available to follow up on last year’s success, when they finished No. 7 in the final AP poll and tied for first in the Big East regular-season standings.
But yet again, serious injuries will factor into the season's storylines.
Epperson missed all of last year. Marcus Zegarowski (meniscus) got hurt right at the end. That team shared the 2020 Big East championship, but had to navigate the season with limited depth.
Two other recent CU squads had their conference-title aspirations spoiled by injury — Maurice Watson tore his ACL in 2017 and Martin Krampelj did the same in 2018.
The Jays hired a strength and conditioning consultant, Jeremy Anderson, last year to help implement a training program with an emphasis on injury prevention. The Bluejay players have raved about Anderson’s impact, especially the individualized plans he's designed to fit their athletic profiles.
McDermott has said that his players seemed more fresh at the end of last season, one of the reasons why CU surged with an 11-2 record down the stretch.
Though the sport has seen an increase of data-driven, scientific-centered analysis — and Creighton has embraced this trend — the risk of injury hasn't been eliminated. That proved true this week for CU, which now has to find a way forward.
Kancleris and Andronikashvili, who are roommates, joined the program in August. The two overseas products were just getting integrating into CU's system. And now they're sidelined.
How much playing time the duo would have received was uncertain. But each had a chance to contribute, and they could have played vital roles in practice preparation.
Kancleris said that he takes pride in making hustle plays and showcasing versatile scoring skills. He was ranked No. 171 overall among 2020 recruits and a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
Andronikashvili was a top 100 recruit on 247’s list. He had impressed early in preseason with his playmaking ability, especially in space.
The Jays are now less than three weeks away from the start of the 2020-21 season. They’re set to open against South Dakota State on Nov. 25 at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
