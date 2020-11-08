Creighton basketball loses second freshman, Modestas Kancleris, to ACL tear

Epperson missed all of last year. Marcus Zegarowski (meniscus) got hurt right at the end. That team shared the 2020 Big East championship, but had to navigate the season with limited depth.

Two other recent CU squads had their conference-title aspirations spoiled by injury — Maurice Watson tore his ACL in 2017 and Martin Krampelj did the same in 2018.

The Jays hired a strength and conditioning consultant, Jeremy Anderson, last year to help implement a training program with an emphasis on injury prevention. The Bluejay players have raved about Anderson’s impact, especially the individualized plans he's designed to fit their athletic profiles.

McDermott has said that his players seemed more fresh at the end of last season, one of the reasons why CU surged with an 11-2 record down the stretch.

Though the sport has seen an increase of data-driven, scientific-centered analysis — and Creighton has embraced this trend — the risk of injury hasn't been eliminated. That proved true this week for CU, which now has to find a way forward.

Kancleris and Andronikashvili, who are roommates, joined the program in August. The two overseas products were just getting integrating into CU's system. And now they're sidelined.