Creighton basketball loses second player to ACL tear

But yet again, serious injuries will factor into the season's main storylines.

Epperson missed all of last year. Marcus Zegarowski (meniscus) got hurt right at the end. That team shared the 2020 Big East championship, but had to navigate the whole season with limited numbers.

Two other recent CU squads had their potential conference title aspirations spoiled by injury — Maurice Watson tore his ACL in 2017 and Martin Krampelj did the same in 2018.

The Jays last year did hire a new strength and conditioning consultant, Jeremy Anderson, to help implement a training program with an emphasis on injury prevention. The Bluejay players have raved about Anderson’s impact, especially the individualized plans he's designed to fit their athletic profiles.

McDermott has said that his guys' bodies felt more fresh at the end of last season, one the reasons why they surged with an 11-2 record down the stretch.

But even though the sport has seen an increase of data-driven, scientific-centered analysis — and Creighton has embraced this trend — the risk of injury hasn't been eliminated. That proved true this week for CU, which now has to find a way forward.