Creighton basketball losing streak reaches five games after loss to Arizona State

LAS VEGAS - Creighton basketball has to hope what just happened this weekend in Michelob Ultra Arena stays there.

CU’s losing streak has now reached five games. In an ending very similar to Saturday night’s 83-80 loss to BYU, the Bluejays lost 73-71 to Arizona State Monday. This time, guard Ryan Nembhard’s long 3 caromed off the rim and rolled out of bounds as time nearly expired. Nembhard, who missed 8 of 9 shots, struggled against ASU’s stingy defense.

Creighton got a career night from freshman center Frederick King, whose 16 points and 11 rebounds capably filled the absence left by an ill Ryan Kalkbrenner, who missed his second straight game. Baylor Scheierman added 18 points and eight rebounds. ASU was led by Desmond Cambridge’s 19 points.

The Bluejays (6-5) jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Arizona State (10-1) answered with an 8-0 that helped the Sun Devils control the first half. ASU pushed the lead three times to 11 in the first half before King’s putback cut Arizona State’s lead to 35-29 by halftime.

In less than seven minutes of the second half, Creighton used a 18-3 run to take a 47-38 lead with 13:14 left after two Baylor Scheierman free throws. ASU punched back, cutting the CU lead to 52-50. The Bluejays surged again, going ahead 60-53 on King’s layup with 6:59 left.

Creighton slowly went cold down the stretch, not making a basket for more than three minutes until Arthur Kaluma hit a 3 with 2:01 left. Cambridge hit a pullup jumper 19 seconds later to give ASU a three-point lead. Right-wing 3-point misses by Shareef Mitchell and Trey Alexander proved costly.

Close 1 of 16 Jasen Green JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Ben Shtolzberg BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif. Ryan Nembhard RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada Shereef Mitchell SHEREEF MITCHELL Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Francisco Farabello FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina Zander Yates ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Ryan Kalkbrenner RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo. Mason Miller MASON MILLER Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Sami Osmani SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill. John Christofilis JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash. Evan Young EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah Devin Davis DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Trey Alexander TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla. Arthur Kaluma ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz. Fredrick King FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas Baylor Scheierman BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Neb. The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team 1 of 16 Jasen Green JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Ben Shtolzberg BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif. Ryan Nembhard RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada Shereef Mitchell SHEREEF MITCHELL Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Francisco Farabello FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina Zander Yates ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Ryan Kalkbrenner RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo. Mason Miller MASON MILLER Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Sami Osmani SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill. John Christofilis JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash. Evan Young EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah Devin Davis DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Trey Alexander TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla. Arthur Kaluma ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz. Fredrick King FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas Baylor Scheierman BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Neb.