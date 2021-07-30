Creighton basketball makes Kimani Hamilton's top five

One of the top small forwards in the 2022 recruiting class has Creighton among his top five as the summer evaluation period finishes up.

Clinton (Miss.) small forward Kimani Hamilton — a consensus four-star who is considered one of the Top 100 prospects in the nation according to ESPN, has the Jays, Alabama, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Georgetown in his top five. The 6-foot-7, 210-pounder got offered in late May by the Bluejays, who are flush with young talent but still looking to add several pieces for the 2022 class.

Hamilton led his high school to its first state title since 1993, logging 14 points and 14 rebounds while winning MVP honors in the Mississippi Class 6A state title game.

On the AAU circuit, Hamilton plays for Team Thad, a Memphis-based team that competes on the Nike EYBL circuit. Creighton has a scholarship offer out to Hamilton’s Team Thad teammate, 2022 guard Chandler Jackson, as well.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.