Creighton basketball moves up in AP poll after a week off
BASKETBALL

The Jays haven’t played since an upset win over then-No. 5 Villanova on Feb. 13, but they’re still moving up the rankings.

CU rose to No. 13 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, one spot higher than last week.

The bye-week jump for Creighton might have been even more significant if college basketball delivered a wilder set of results across the country.

But the favorites handled themselves well in most games involving ranked teams over the last week. No squad dropped out of the top 25 and only two teams (Houston and Virginia) fell out of the top 10.

Creighton, which is riding a three-game win streak and has a 6-1 record since Jan. 23, is scheduled to return to action Wednesday when it hosts DePaul. It will also play at Xavier on Saturday.

The Jays remained one of two Big East teams ranked this week. No. 8 Villanova was the other. The Musketeers were the only other league team that received votes.

CU’s final two regular-season games: at Villanova at 7:30 p.m. March 3 and home against Butler at 4 p.m. March 6. The Big East tournament is scheduled to begin March 10.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,596 points (60 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,540 (4)

3. Michigan (3) 1,472

4. Ohio State (4) 1,370

5. Illinois (5) 1,356

6. Alabama (8) 1,196

7. Oklahoma (9) 1,150

8. Villanova (10) 1,132

9. Iowa (11) 1,088

10. West Virginia (13) 1,014

11. Florida State (16) 967

12. Houston (6) 921

13. Creighton (14) 836

14. Texas (12) 730

15. Virginia (7) 690

16. Virginia Tech (18) 545

17. Kansas (23) 532

18. Texas Tech (15) 477

19. USC (17) 423

20. Arkansas (24) 346

21. Loyola-Chicago (22) 288

22. San Diego State (25) 222

23. Wisconsin (21) 200

24. Missouri (20) 149

25. Tennessee (19) 145

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

