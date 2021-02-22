Creighton basketball moves up in AP poll after a week off

The Jays haven’t played since an upset win over then-No. 5 Villanova on Feb. 13, but they’re still moving up the rankings.

CU rose to No. 13 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, one spot higher than last week.

The bye-week jump for Creighton might have been even more significant if college basketball delivered a wilder set of results across the country.

But the favorites handled themselves well in most games involving ranked teams over the last week. No squad dropped out of the top 25 and only two teams (Houston and Virginia) fell out of the top 10.

Creighton, which is riding a three-game win streak and has a 6-1 record since Jan. 23, is scheduled to return to action Wednesday when it hosts DePaul. It will also play at Xavier on Saturday.

The Jays remained one of two Big East teams ranked this week. No. 8 Villanova was the other. The Musketeers were the only other league team that received votes.

CU’s final two regular-season games: at Villanova at 7:30 p.m. March 3 and home against Butler at 4 p.m. March 6. The Big East tournament is scheduled to begin March 10.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll