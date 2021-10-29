Creighton basketball must take 'an unselfish approach' as Jays begin defining roles

There's a role for senior KeyShawn Feazell to play on his new team, but the transfer center hasn't spent too much of his own time trying to figure out what that is.
He's just been listening to the Creighton coaches.
They tell him to fly around, on both ends. To rebound. To protect the rim.
So that's Feazell's focus, his role. Simple as that.
This hasn't always been Feazell's approach during his four previous years of college ball, particularly those first two seasons. Feazell, who's played at Mississippi State and McNeese State, laughs about it now.
At some point along the way, the 6-foot-8 forward realized that individual players can't always see the bigger picture — they may want their team to succeed but likely don't have the best grasp on what it'll take.
"Role acceptance for me as a freshman was pretty hard," Feazell said. "You come out of high school, and you're the best player, and it seems like, aw, I'm fittin' to go play. Right away."
That's not often how it works, he said.
"You've just got to embrace it," Feazell said. "Whatever Coach asks for you to do, just bring that to the team. That's what it takes to be successful."
He's tried lately to share his experiences with his new teammates — eight of whom are freshmen, all set to make their unofficial Creighton debuts during Saturday's 7 p.m. exhibition game against Upper Iowa. The regular season starts Nov. 9.
Very soon, starters will be named, substitution patterns will form and roles will be defined.
Feazell knows this. Everyone on the team does, too.
It's a key moment in the season for every college squad — but particularly these Jays, who have 82% of last year's minutes to replace.
You want to play. But you have to be willing to put the team first.
"It's going to take an unselfish approach," coach Greg McDermott said earlier this preseason. "Guys have to work and prepare themselves. If they're not on the floor, be a great teammate and be able to celebrate somebody else's success."
McDermott said he does plan to regularly play as many as nine or 10 guys, at least early on in the year.
In recent seasons, he's settled on an eight-man rotation and leaned heavily on his starters. CU ranked second-to-last in the Big East in bench minutes the last two years, according to Ken Pomeroy's data.
But during the 2018-19 campaign, when the Jays were young and still developing, Creighton's reserves played more than any other team's bench in the league. CU's rotation was nine deep, sometimes even 10. That squad just missed the NCAA tournament after finishing the season strong.
McDermott said he expects to be tweaking his playing time plans on a game-to-game basis. He knows there will be ups and downs with a young group.
Feazell hopes his teammates can follow his lead and the guidance of other veterans as they work through those growing pains.
"We've got young guys, but I feel like we've got great guys at the same time," Feazell said. "I'll be helping these guys along the way, just teaching them as much as I can, the way people taught me."
