Creighton basketball must take 'an unselfish approach' as Jays begin defining roles

You want to play. But you have to be willing to put the team first.

"It's going to take an unselfish approach," coach Greg McDermott said earlier this preseason. "Guys have to work and prepare themselves. If they're not on the floor, be a great teammate and be able to celebrate somebody else's success."

McDermott said he does plan to regularly play as many as nine or 10 guys, at least early on in the year.

In recent seasons, he's settled on an eight-man rotation and leaned heavily on his starters. CU ranked second-to-last in the Big East in bench minutes the last two years, according to Ken Pomeroy's data.

But during the 2018-19 campaign, when the Jays were young and still developing, Creighton's reserves played more than any other team's bench in the league. CU's rotation was nine deep, sometimes even 10. That squad just missed the NCAA tournament after finishing the season strong.

McDermott said he expects to be tweaking his playing time plans on a game-to-game basis. He knows there will be ups and downs with a young group.

Feazell hopes his teammates can follow his lead and the guidance of other veterans as they work through those growing pains.