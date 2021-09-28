Creighton basketball opens practice with a film session and patience

But this group has to maximize every moment it gets together on the court, according to sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner.

"Right now, the message is growth. Every single day," Kalkbrenner said. "Because we're so young, we've got so much more room for improvement. The message is, how do we stack days on top of days to get better?"

That's why he said he and his teammates haven't thought much about expectations or long-term goals.

They want to win, certainly.

Part of the reason why they're here is because they watched Creighton win a share of the Big East title in 2020 and reach the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 last March. They want to build off that success.

But it's going to take time.

"It's a bunch of new guys — we've all got to learn the system and everything," freshman Ryan Nembhard said. "But we'll figure it out."

A few notes from practice:

» Freshmen Rati Andronikashvili and Modestas Kancleris both missed last season due to ACL tears suffered in November 2020. Their recovery process concluded Monday. They're fully cleared for practice, McDermott said.