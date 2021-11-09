Creighton basketball opens season with win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Creighton erased a nine-point halftime deficit with an exhilarating scoring surge, racing away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a wild regular season opener with a series of dunks, easy layups and in-rhythm 3-pointers.

The Jays (1-0) made their first 10 shots out of the break and put together a 23-5 run to take the lead for good.

Senior Alex O'Connell played an integral role in the momentum-flipping stretch — he scored 17 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, and rose up for three crowd-pleasing slams. CU ended up with six different players in double figures in the 90-77 victory, shooting 75.9% in the second half.

The win improved Creighton to 12-0 in season openers under coach Greg McDermott, although most of those had been relatively drama-free.

Tuesday's game was anything but.

The Golden Lions (0-1) used a 17-0 run to snatch the momentum and boost the confidence of a newly formed roster led by one of the youngest head coaches in Division I basketball. The computer metrics rated the program as one of the worst at this level last year.

But Solomon Bozeman's squad held a 26-11 advantage with 9:33 to play in the first half.