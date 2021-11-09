Creighton basketball opens season with win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Creighton erased a nine-point halftime deficit with an exhilarating scoring surge, racing away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a wild regular season opener with a series of dunks, easy layups and in-rhythm 3-pointers.
The Jays (1-0) made their first 10 shots out of the break and put together a 23-5 run to take the lead for good.
Senior Alex O'Connell played an integral role in the momentum-flipping stretch — he scored 17 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, and rose up for three crowd-pleasing slams. CU ended up with six different players in double figures in the 90-77 victory, shooting 75.9% in the second half.
The win improved Creighton to 12-0 in season openers under coach Greg McDermott, although most of those had been relatively drama-free.
Tuesday's game was anything but.
The Golden Lions (0-1) used a 17-0 run to snatch the momentum and boost the confidence of a newly formed roster led by one of the youngest head coaches in Division I basketball. The computer metrics rated the program as one of the worst at this level last year.
But Solomon Bozeman's squad held a 26-11 advantage with 9:33 to play in the first half.
Creighton eventually started to figure things out offensively, though.
It committed eight turnovers on its first 22 possessions. It missed its first 14 3-point tries. Even after making five of its final seven shots of the first half, the Jays were still shooting just 44.4% at the break.
But then CU's offense erupted.
Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner had a dunk and a layup inside to open the half. Senior Ryan Hawkins got one inside.
O'Connell rose up for a one-handed dunk to pull the Jays within 53-46 and force an Arkansas-Pine Bluff timeout with 17:16 left. O'Connell wasn't finished.
After freshman Arthur Kaluma nailed a 3-pointer, O'Connell intercepted a perimeter pass and galloped downcourt before rattling the rim with both hands, hanging on the iron as he spun around smiling.
O'Connell delivered another layup the next trip down. Then Kaluma's thunderous one-hand dunk — he cocked the ball back above his head before pounding it through the hoop — tied the game at 55-all.
Nembhard's layup, off a back cut, gave Creighton the lead for good at 57-55 with 14 minutes to play.
Seven different CU players made their Bluejay debuts, including five freshmen. Nembhard and Hawkins both recorded double-doubles.
